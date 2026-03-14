No reason for Andhra to object to Almatti dam height issue, says DK Shivakumar

BAGALKOT: Stating that Andhra Pradesh has objected without reason to the issue of raising the height of the Almatti Dam, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said the state would raise the matter with the Centre.

He added that a meeting with Members of Parliament from Karnataka will be held in Delhi within the next couple of days to discuss issues related to the implementation of the Upper Krishna Project Phase III (UKP III) and the objections raised by the Andhra Pradesh government.

He was speaking to mediapersons in Bagalkot on Saturday during the foundation laying ceremony of a new government medical college and while handing over compensation cheques to farmers who are giving their land for UKP III.

Shivakumar said the state will raise its voice against the objections made by Andhra Pradesh and will also press the Centre to support Karnataka’s stand.

He said Andhra Pradesh has written to the Centre objecting to the implementation of the third phase of the project and the ongoing land acquisition process.

The Centre has sought clarification from Karnataka in this regard. However, the state government is moving ahead with the works in accordance with the tribunal order and plans to utilise its rightful share of water.