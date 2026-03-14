Will remain in politics till last breath and serve people, says Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appealed to the people of Varuna constituency to extend the same political support to his son Dr Yathindra that they have extended to him all these years.

CM Siddaramaiah represents Varuna constituency in the Legislative Assembly.

Speaking after inaugurating the renovated Sri Beereshwara Swamy Temple and participating in the kumbhabhisheka and mahadwara puja mahotsava on the premises of Guru Mutt in Varakodu village of Varuna constituency on Friday, the CM said that he will remain in politics and continue to serve the people till his last breath.

“In my political life, I have seen both victories and defeats. Even when I lost elections, I never stopped working for the people,” the CM said, adding that he is unable to visit Varuna frequently owing to his responsibilities.

Siddaramaiah said that despite experiencing several victories and defeats during his four-to-five-decade political career, he would never forget the importance of public service. “Devotion should not be limited to rituals alone, but must be accompanied by humanity and concern for others to truly please God.

God is omnipresent and all religions teach love. People have happily participated in the puja mahotsava and fairs of the Sri Beereshwara Swamy Temple. I pray that Sri Beereshwara Swamy blesses the people of the entire country with prosperity,” he said.