Will remain in politics till last breath and serve people, says Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday appealed to the people of Varuna constituency to extend the same political support to his son Dr Yathindra that they have extended to him all these years.
CM Siddaramaiah represents Varuna constituency in the Legislative Assembly.
Speaking after inaugurating the renovated Sri Beereshwara Swamy Temple and participating in the kumbhabhisheka and mahadwara puja mahotsava on the premises of Guru Mutt in Varakodu village of Varuna constituency on Friday, the CM said that he will remain in politics and continue to serve the people till his last breath.
“In my political life, I have seen both victories and defeats. Even when I lost elections, I never stopped working for the people,” the CM said, adding that he is unable to visit Varuna frequently owing to his responsibilities.
Siddaramaiah said that despite experiencing several victories and defeats during his four-to-five-decade political career, he would never forget the importance of public service. “Devotion should not be limited to rituals alone, but must be accompanied by humanity and concern for others to truly please God.
God is omnipresent and all religions teach love. People have happily participated in the puja mahotsava and fairs of the Sri Beereshwara Swamy Temple. I pray that Sri Beereshwara Swamy blesses the people of the entire country with prosperity,” he said.
Recalling his political journey, Siddaramaiah said his career began in the region in 1978 and that he had received immense support from the public since then. “The people of the Chamundeshwari and Varuna have continuously supported me.
With their blessings, I have had the opportunity to present the budget 17 times. I have contested elections 13 times and lost four, but the people of this region have always stood by me. Their contribution to my political life is unique,” Siddaramaiah said.
The Chief Minister said his education was shaped by the guidance of teachers and that he later had the opportunity to serve society as a lawyer and politician.
“Yathindra is working for the development of this constituency and people should extend their support to him. Our government has also introduced several welfare and guarantee schemes benefiting the poor across castes, religions and communities,” he added.