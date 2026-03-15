Bangalore University's braille centre sees low usage despite advanced facilities

BENGALURU: Though Bangalore University Jnanabharathi Campus’s Braille Resource Centre (BRC) provides all facilities for visually impaired students pursuing degree and PG courses in arts and commerce subjects, not many are using them.

Only 25 students used the facilities at the centre this academic year. The reason for this is lack of awareness among such students and organisations that facilitate their education.

Prof Kumbinarsimhaiah S of the mathematics department, who is in-charge of BRC, said, “The centre formed to help visually impaired students to take up higher education is old. We have introduced various software and smart applications to translate texts for them or even convert them into audio format, besides providing hard copies in braille.”

He said, “Kibo, a new tool introduced at the centre, scans and converts printed, handwritten and digital documents into audio, text or braille. The centre has Duxbury software that translates printed material into braille for reading. But only a few students used this software. This is because the students are provided with scribes during exams. They prefer using software that converts texts into audio. They hear and learn through audio and later tell those points to the scribes who write exams for them.”