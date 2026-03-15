Call for zero GST on induction cooking systems to boost clean energy adoption

BENGALURU: Industries have called upon the Union government to introduce zero GST on induction cooking equipment to accelerate the adoption of clean and energy-efficient cooking technologies across India.

SN Chandra Mouli, Director of Lorman Kitchen Equipments Pvt Ltd, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to introduce zero GST on induction cooking equipment.

“Induction systems are eco-friendly and energy efficient, which can help reduce the import of fossil fuels. If GST is reduced or even zero-rated, it will encourage more consumers to adopt the technology,” he said.

At present, induction cooking equipment attracts 18 per cent GST, which Mouli said makes the technology less affordable for many households and commercial establishments. Removing or significantly lowering the tax would make induction systems more accessible and encourage wider adoption.

He noted that induction technology converts a higher proportion of electrical energy directly into heat compared to conventional cooking methods, enabling faster cooking and reducing energy wastage. The absence of open flames also improves kitchen safety by lowering the risk of gas leaks and fire hazards.

According to Mouli, induction cooking systems are particularly suitable for homes, high-rise apartments, hostels, hospitals and institutional kitchens. He added that reducing GST could also encourage hotels, restaurants and cloud kitchens to shift to induction systems and lower their operational energy costs.

A supportive tax structure, he said, would also promote domestic manufacturing of induction cooking equipment while advancing environmentally sustainable cooking practices.