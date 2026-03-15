Civic polls: BNP claims voters wrongly mapped across city wards

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) has alleged large-scale discrepancies in the electoral rolls prepared for the upcoming corporation elections, claiming that several voters have been mapped to wards where they do not reside.

The party said preliminary verification found residents from the same streets, layouts and apartment complexes spread across multiple polling booths, resulting in incorrect ward mapping.

BNP founder Srikanth Narasimhan said the party’s analysis of Ward No. 34 (Chikkathoguru) and Ward No. 33 (Naganathapura) found 47 voters wrongly mapped under Naganathapura and 105 voters incorrectly placed in Chikkathoguru. He added that since publicly available rolls do not contain complete address details, the actual number of misplaced voters could exceed 1,000 in each ward.