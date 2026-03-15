Fish kill in Belagavi village as sun dries up lake

BELAGAVI: In a distressing incident triggered by extreme summer heat, thousands of fish have died after a lake dried up in Chikka Bagewadi village of Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district.

The lake, located on the outskirts of the village, has witnessed a drastic drop in water levels due to the scorching heat prevailing in the region over the past few weeks.

As the water level reduced significantly, the fish were left struggling in shallow patches of water without adequate oxygen and space to move, resulting in the death of thousands of fish.

According to residents, the lake had been used for fish farming by farmer Shankar Gouda Patil, who had released nearly 50,000 fish into the water body. He has been farming fish at the lake for the last three to four years and has invested lakhs of rupees. But the sudden dip in water levels and death of fish has caused him a massive loss.

Summer heat drains lake

Villagers said this highlights the growing impact of harsh summer conditions and water scarcity in rural areas. They pointed out that such lakes are vital not only for agriculture but also for small-scale livelihoods like fish farming.

The fish farmer, Patil, has urged the government and authorities to assess the damage and provide him with adequate compensation, as fish death has caused financial hardship for him. Local villagers also appealed to officials to take measures to ensure better water management in village lakes during summer.