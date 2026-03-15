GBA plans more biogas plants to process Bengaluru’s wet waste

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said steps will be taken to establish more biogas plants within GBA limits. After visiting the waste-to-energy facility at Koramangala under the Bengaluru South City Corporation limits, he said a comprehensive study will be conducted to produce biogas from wet waste in the city.

Rao said establishing each decentralised units in five city corporations would require two to three acres of land. In the short term, existing facilities will be upgraded to produce biogas, and steps will be taken to supply the gas to nearby hotels.

“At present, biogas is being produced from 10 tonnes of waste at the (Koramangala) facility and supplied to a nearby hotel. Steps will be taken to increase this capacity,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) Karee Gowda said the biogas plant at Koramangala, with a capacity of 8.5 tonnes, supplies around 120 kg of biogas daily to a nearby hotel. At Rs 70 per kg, this generates approximately Rs 8,400 per day.

Of the 12 biogas plants earlier constructed by the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), six are currently operational. Each plant processes about five tonnes of wet waste per day. Renovation work is underway to revive the remaining six plants.