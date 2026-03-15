Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s meet with DKS raises eyebrows
BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plan to host a dinner for a few select cabinet colleagues, except Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Monday has raised many eyebrows in political circles.
Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, RB Thimmapur, Shivananda Patil and HC Mahadevappa are among those invited, according to a source.
However, those invited are not aware of the agenda of the meeting. Siddaramaiah is likely to throw them a surprise, the source said.
Even as sources in the CMO claimed that the contentious SC internal reservation is likely to be the topic, Siddaramaiah may discuss cabinet reshuffle for which he is planning to go to New Delhi soon to meet the Congress high command. By organising the dinner meeting, Siddaramaiah will send a strong message to Shivakumar and his camp that he will continue as CM. Assembly polls in five states, especially in Assam for which Shivakumar has been appointed as a party observer, would also come for discussion, according to the source.
“When the CM held a special cabinet meeting to discuss the internal quota issue on March 27, his dinner meeting on Monday will have a different agenda,” a senior Congress leader said.
Shivakumar, who is scheduled to hold a meeting of MPs from the state to discuss various pending irrigation projects, is also likely to meet the party high command and push for a change in leadership in the state, the source added.
Cabinet will decide: Dr G
Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara has expressed the hope that a decision on internal quota will be taken at the cabinet meeting on March 27 and the government will issue an order before filling 56,432 vacancies in various departments.
Justice Nagmohan Das’s recommendations are likely to be discussed at the cabinet meeting. With this being the situation, the SC right communities have planned a rally next week in Bengaluru against the implementation of internal quota within 15% and adhering to the 50% cap.
Meanwhile, leaders from the SC left communities said that all SC communities should back internal reservation. “Since it is a struggle for social justice, nobody should think that it is against any community,” Marasandra Muniyappa said on Saturday.
“If an order is not issued to implement internal reservation at all levels on March 27, we will intensify our struggle. Activists from all districts of the state, including Bengaluru, will oppose the government. The government should consider the sentiments of SC communities and ensure social justice,” Ambanna Arolikar, a Dalit leader, said.
Former minister BT Lalitha Naik opposed internal reservation alleging that it will do injustice to most communities within the SC category.
“This is not something that can be resolved. It is good to do as the court says,” she said.