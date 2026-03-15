Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s meet with DKS raises eyebrows

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plan to host a dinner for a few select cabinet colleagues, except Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Monday has raised many eyebrows in political circles.

Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, RB Thimmapur, Shivananda Patil and HC Mahadevappa are among those invited, according to a source.

However, those invited are not aware of the agenda of the meeting. Siddaramaiah is likely to throw them a surprise, the source said.

Even as sources in the CMO claimed that the contentious SC internal reservation is likely to be the topic, Siddaramaiah may discuss cabinet reshuffle for which he is planning to go to New Delhi soon to meet the Congress high command. By organising the dinner meeting, Siddaramaiah will send a strong message to Shivakumar and his camp that he will continue as CM. Assembly polls in five states, especially in Assam for which Shivakumar has been appointed as a party observer, would also come for discussion, according to the source.

“When the CM held a special cabinet meeting to discuss the internal quota issue on March 27, his dinner meeting on Monday will have a different agenda,” a senior Congress leader said.

Shivakumar, who is scheduled to hold a meeting of MPs from the state to discuss various pending irrigation projects, is also likely to meet the party high command and push for a change in leadership in the state, the source added.