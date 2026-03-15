Karnataka MPs to meet in Delhi to discuss Andhra government’s objections on Almatti

BAGALKOT: Stating that Andhra Pradesh has raised arbitrary objections to raising the height of Almatti dam, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said a meeting with MPs from Karnataka will be held in New Delhi in a couple of days to discuss issues related to the implementation of the Upper Krishna Project Phase III (UKP-III) and objections raised by Andhra Pradesh government.

He was speaking to media persons in Bagalkot on Saturday during the foundation laying ceremony of a new government medical college and handing over compensation cheques to farmers who gave up their land for UKP-III. Shivakumar said the state will raise its voice against the objections made by Andhra Pradesh and also press the Centre to support Karnataka’s stand.

He said Andhra Pradesh has written to the Centre objecting to the implementation of the third phase of the project and the ongoing land acquisition process. The Centre has sought clarification from Karnataka in this regard. However, the state government is moving ahead with the works in accordance with the tribunal order and plans to utilise its rightful share of water. Works worth around Rs 26,000 crore have already been initiated under the project, he said.

Clarifying that the height of Almatti Dam is not being increased at present, Shivakumar said Karnataka is only preparing to utilise the share of water allotted to it as per the 2010 tribunal order. He also pointed out that around 30 tmcft of water is being wasted from the Tungabhadra Dam and alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government has not cooperated in efforts to find a solution to prevent this wastage.