KSRTC deploys 2,000 extra buses for Ugadi, Eid

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 2,000 additional buses across Karnataka and neighbouring states to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during Ugadi on March 19 and Ramzan on March 21.

KSRTC said, the special services will run on March 18, 19 and 20, in addition to existing scheduled services, to facilitate travel from the city to various destinations. Return services from several intra- and inter-state locations to Bengaluru will be operated on March 22.

The corporation announced fare incentives to encourage advance booking. A 5% discount will be offered if four or more passengers book tickets together on a single ticket. A 10% discount on return fares when onward and return journey tickets are booked together.

KSRTC said, in addition to the scheduled special operations, extra buses will be added from taluk and district bus stands across its jurisdiction depending on passenger demand during the festival period.

A large number of special buses will depart from Kempegowda Bus Station, to destinations including Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir and Bidar.

Additional buses are added from Mysuru Road Bus Station to Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri.

Services will also connect Bengaluru with inter-state destinations such as Tirupati, Vijayawada and Hyderabad.