Leadership issue: Subtle assertion vs reward for work

Earlier this week, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar completed six years in office as the state Congress president – an eventful tenure that witnessed Congress’s return to power in May 2023 after a dismal performance in successive preceding elections.

The big question haunting his followers is whether he gets his due for turning around the Congress’s fortunes in Karnataka. Many in the party feel the decision will be largely guided by a combination of factors directly linked to the party’s prospects in the 2028 assembly elections, while contributions to its victory in the last election could also be taken into account.

The Congress high command’s reluctance to publicly take an unambiguous stand has allowed the uncertainty to linger on. It has turned out to be the Achilles’s heel for the party that won a thumping majority almost three years ago. It also often gives an impression that the party’s tallest mass leader and the state’s longest-serving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is on shaky ground, unsure of his tenure. Shivakumar, the claimant for the top post, along with his supporters, is equally unsure of his prospects.

The debate over leadership change is a recurring issue, much to the chagrin of Congress leaders. The CM and the DyCM have long stated that they would abide by the high command’s decision; the latter is playing on the back foot, wary of the consequences of its decisions.