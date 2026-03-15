Principal makes kids stand in sun, parents file complaint in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Yelahanka New Town police registered a non-cognisable report against the principal of a private school in Attur Layout after she reportedly made a few students stand outside in the sun for two hours for arriving two minutes late to school.

The students were made to hold their books and stand in the sun. When parents questioned the principal, she allegedly dismissed them, saying if students cannot stand in the sun, then their physical training classes will have to be stopped as they play in the sun.

The principal too filed a complaint against the parents and the police have booked a case of criminal intimidation.

A video of the conversation between the principal and the parents has gone viral. Home Minister G Parameshwara and police officers have been tagged to the video of the incident that reportedly happened on Friday.

On Saturday morning, the jurisdictional Yelahanka New Town police stated they have taken a serious note of the incident, which has been reported under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

“Subjecting children to physical or mental suffering is a punishable offence. Such incidents should be reported directly to the police or child protection authorities,” the police replied.