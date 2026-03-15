Rs 3,000 crore set aside for UKP Ph-III compensation: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BAGALKOT: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party that the state government has no funds for development works due to its guarantee schemes are far from the truth.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Bagalkot Medical College and launching the compensation distribution programme for lands acquired under the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project Phase III on Saturday.

Rejecting the BJP’s claims that the government lacks funds for development due to its guarantee schemes, he said the government is giving equal priority to both welfare guarantees and development works. “Every year around Rs 50,000 crore is spent on guarantee schemes and so far Rs.1.22 lakh crore has been spent. Even though the BJP was in power for four years, it did not establish a medical college in Bagalkot,” he said.

Paying tribute to former MLA H Y Meti, he said the establishment of the government medical college in Bagalkot was due to the efforts of Meti.

The CM said the government intends to establish medical colleges and trauma care centres in every district, and action has already been initiated in about 25 districts. He added that steps will also be taken to establish a super speciality hospital in Bagalkot next year.

Referring to the UKP Phase III, the CM said the previous BJP government had not shown interest in providing compensation for land acquisition under the project, which discouraged farmers from coming forward to part with their land. “Our government has decided to provide compensation in one instalment to farmers who voluntarily give up their land,” he said.