Rs 3,000 crore set aside for UKP Ph-III compensation: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BAGALKOT: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the allegations by the Bharatiya Janata Party that the state government has no funds for development works due to its guarantee schemes are far from the truth.
He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the Bagalkot Medical College and launching the compensation distribution programme for lands acquired under the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project Phase III on Saturday.
Rejecting the BJP’s claims that the government lacks funds for development due to its guarantee schemes, he said the government is giving equal priority to both welfare guarantees and development works. “Every year around Rs 50,000 crore is spent on guarantee schemes and so far Rs.1.22 lakh crore has been spent. Even though the BJP was in power for four years, it did not establish a medical college in Bagalkot,” he said.
Paying tribute to former MLA H Y Meti, he said the establishment of the government medical college in Bagalkot was due to the efforts of Meti.
The CM said the government intends to establish medical colleges and trauma care centres in every district, and action has already been initiated in about 25 districts. He added that steps will also be taken to establish a super speciality hospital in Bagalkot next year.
Referring to the UKP Phase III, the CM said the previous BJP government had not shown interest in providing compensation for land acquisition under the project, which discouraged farmers from coming forward to part with their land. “Our government has decided to provide compensation in one instalment to farmers who voluntarily give up their land,” he said.
Siddaramaiah said Rs 3,000 crore has been reserved in the budget for land compensation under UKP Phase III and additional grants will be arranged if required. The government has decided to provide Rs 40 lakh per acre for irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for dry land.
Siddaramaiah also announced that Rs 446 crore compensation is being distributed for about 900 acres of land in eight villages coming under the project.
Candidates for bypolls
On the selection of candidates for the upcoming by-elections in Bagalkot and Davanagere, Siddaramaiah said the decision will be taken by the party high command. Responding to questions about whether members of the family of late leader HY Meti would be considered for Bagalkot, he said anyone can be an aspirant, but the party will give the ticket to only one candidate as decided by the high command. He added that the by-election may be announced within a week and the party is fully prepared for it.
Meeting on reservation
Regarding internal reservation, Siddaramaiah said a meeting has been convened on March 27 to discuss the issue and a decision will be taken on that day. Responding to allegations by opposition leaders that no funds were allocated in the budget for the Upper Krishna Project, the CM said the distribution of relief cheques to affected families will begin on Saturday and will continue for the next three to four years.
Replying to criticism from the BJP that laying the foundation stone for the medical college and announcing funds of Rs 40 lakh each for statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Basavanna during the by-election period was an election gimmick, Siddaramaiah questioned why the BJP had not established a medical college during its four years in power.
The CM said tenders have already been floated and an agency has been appointed to construct the medical college, and the foundation stone is being laid as the work is set to begin.
Siddaramaiah said his government is working to remove regional imbalances in development of North Karnataka.
Siddaramaiah said the government will establish medical colleges in all districts of the state to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve access to quality medical education and treatment.