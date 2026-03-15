The doctor who walks the talk

BENGALURU: When someone asks, “Aren’t you a bit old for that?”, think again. Gone are the days when 70-year-olds stayed home caring for grandchildren and depended on their children. In the era of Gen Alpha, grandpas are cooler than your boy next door. They go for early morning runs, watch their diet and track their protein intake.

Dr Vittal Kamath, who is 72, rises at 2.45 am and starts walking by 3.30 am, covering nearly 24 km daily. He follows it with yoga, pranayama and a disciplined, immunity-boosting diet.

Inspired by those living with diabetes and hypertension, he began this routine in 2008 to “practice what he preaches”.

“I’m in the pink of health. I challenge any 17-year-old to keep pace with me in a race,” says Dr Kamath. “I used to see many patients, including farmers, with very high diabetes and blood pressure. When I spoke to them, I realised the main reason was lack of exercise. As doctors, we must practice what we preach. That thought made me start walking,” he says.

Dr Kamath began modestly on January 1, 2008, with a daily 5 km walk. Within two months, he increased it to 10 km, and after six months to 15 km. Over the years, the routine expanded to about 33,000 steps a day, roughly 24 km, a schedule he has been following for the past 18 years.