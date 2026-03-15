The doctor who walks the talk

BENGALURU: When someone asks, “Aren’t you a bit old for that?”, think again. Gone are the days when 70-year-olds stayed home caring for grandchildren and depended on their children. In the era of Gen Alpha, grandpas are cooler than your boy next door. They go for early morning runs, watch their diet and track their protein intake.
Dr Vittal Kamath, who is 72, rises at 2.45 am and starts walking by 3.30 am, covering nearly 24 km daily. He follows it with yoga, pranayama and a disciplined, immunity-boosting diet.
Inspired by those living with diabetes and hypertension, he began this routine in 2008 to “practice what he preaches”.
“I’m in the pink of health. I challenge any 17-year-old to keep pace with me in a race,” says Dr Kamath. “I used to see many patients, including farmers, with very high diabetes and blood pressure. When I spoke to them, I realised the main reason was lack of exercise. As doctors, we must practice what we preach. That thought made me start walking,” he says.
Dr Kamath began modestly on January 1, 2008, with a daily 5 km walk. Within two months, he increased it to 10 km, and after six months to 15 km. Over the years, the routine expanded to about 33,000 steps a day, roughly 24 km, a schedule he has been following for the past 18 years.
Now living in Bengaluru, he follows a strict daily routine. He wakes up during “Brahma Muhurta”, between 3.30 am and 5.30 am, that is believed to help in mental clarity and positivity. His walk lasts from 3.30 am to 5 am, followed by yoga and pranayama for 45 minutes, with additional walking sessions later in the morning, afternoon and evening within his apartment premises, which is five-and-a-half hours every day.
“I am committed; come rain or shine, I wake up and walk. Even when I am abroad, I make sure that I complete my walking schedule,” he says.
Starting small and building gradually is his mantra. His advice to others, “Begin with short distances and increase step by step.” He recommends a brisk walk rather than running, explaining that consistent and measured activity is key to long-term health and stamina.
The routine has transformed his health. “For more than 15 years, I haven’t caught a cold. My blood pressure, heart rate and other parameters are all within normal limits,” he says.
He also attributes his well-being to dietary discipline. His meals include salads, millets and protein-rich food. “One must eat only about 80% of what the body demands,” he says, emphasising hydration and moderation. Walking is also a mental exercise for him. He spends the early hours chanting verses from the Bhagavad Gita and practising acupressure before starting his walk.
To keep himself supremely fit, Dr Kamath climbs stairs daily, which began when his clinic was on the upper floor of his house. “I used to go up and down the staircase at least 15 times a day, which indirectly strengthened my legs and improved my stamina,” he says. Even today, it remains a key part of his routine, helping maintain strength and cardiovascular health.
His commitment to physical fitness has earned him national and international recognition. Dr Kamath has set records for climbing temple steps at remarkable speeds -- 437 steps at Trichy’s Rockfort Vinayaka temple in five minutes, 272 steps at Malaysia’s Batu Caves in six minutes, 300 steps at Nepal’s Muktinath temple in four minutes, and 650 steps at Shravanabelagola in seven minutes. He has also completed the challenging Tiger’s Nest Monastery trek in Bhutan.