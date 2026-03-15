Union Minister Joshi admits to commercial LPG shortage

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Saturday admitted that the short supply of commercial LPG cylinders is still a matter of concern, but said that the supply has not dried up yet.

He said the country has been effectively managing the global energy crisis and assured the citizens that there is no shortage of petroleum products or domestic LPG.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Saturday, Joshi lashed out at the Opposition for creating panic among the public. He said that although detailed information had already been presented in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Opposition parties were spreading misinformation during a time of global uncertainty.

In a sarcastic remark on the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, he said, “The problem in the country is not LPG, but the LOP.”

The current geopolitical situation, including conflicts involving Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah, tensions between China and Taiwan, and rising friction among the United States, Israel and Iran, has created instability across the Middle East and global energy markets. Despite these challenges, India’s strategic diplomatic approach has ensured that fuel supplies remain stable within the country, he said.

“There is absolutely no problem with petroleum products in India, including petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation turbine fuel,” he said, adding that India’s strategic reserves are strong and supply chains remain intact.