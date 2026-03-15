Union Minister Joshi admits to commercial LPG shortage
HUBBALLI: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Saturday admitted that the short supply of commercial LPG cylinders is still a matter of concern, but said that the supply has not dried up yet.
He said the country has been effectively managing the global energy crisis and assured the citizens that there is no shortage of petroleum products or domestic LPG.
Speaking to the media in Hubballi on Saturday, Joshi lashed out at the Opposition for creating panic among the public. He said that although detailed information had already been presented in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the Opposition parties were spreading misinformation during a time of global uncertainty.
In a sarcastic remark on the Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, he said, “The problem in the country is not LPG, but the LOP.”
The current geopolitical situation, including conflicts involving Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah, tensions between China and Taiwan, and rising friction among the United States, Israel and Iran, has created instability across the Middle East and global energy markets. Despite these challenges, India’s strategic diplomatic approach has ensured that fuel supplies remain stable within the country, he said.
“There is absolutely no problem with petroleum products in India, including petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation turbine fuel,” he said, adding that India’s strategic reserves are strong and supply chains remain intact.
Joshi said panic buying of LPG cylinders has increased in some regions due to misinformation. To address the surge in demand, authorities have temporarily introduced a 25-day interval between two LPG bookings, with deliveries assured within two to three days.
The BJP leader acknowledged that commercial LPG supply has faced temporary restrictions in some areas because of unusually high booking volumes. However, he said priority is currently being accorded to domestic consumers and essential sectors such as hospitals.
Stating that India has expanded its energy sourcing strategy in recent years, Joshi noted that while the country earlier depended on 22 or 23 sources for crude oil, that number has now increased to nearly 40. India is also sourcing LPG from multiple countries, including Australia, African nations and Canada. India is also procuring shale gas from the US and is planning additional purchases from Russia.
The minister said Iran has also allowed passage for shipments bound for India despite regional tensions, and several cargo vessels have already arrived. He added that domestic production of energy resources has increased by nearly 28% and may rise further.
Responding to questions from reporters about shortages of commercial LPG in some cities of Karnataka, the leader admitted that hotels and businesses may face temporary difficulties but said domestic consumers remain the government’s top priority.
He added that commercial supplies are being regulated due to panic bookings, and essential services like hospitals are receiving priority distribution. “There is no need for the public to panic. The government will ensure timely LPG supply across the country,” he said.
Centre supplies LPG, state only distributes: CM
Bagalkot: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the supply of LPG cylinders is the responsibility of the Government of India and the state government will distribute them once they are provided by the Centre. Speaking to the media before participating in the foundation laying ceremony of a new government medical college building in Bagalkot, he said Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister KH Muniyappa has already held two meetings on this issue and has written to the Centre requesting measures to address the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.
Gas agency lands in trouble for illegal refilling
Bengaluru: Food and Civil supplies Minister KH Muniyappa has instructed to take appropriate legal action if domestic cylinders are used for commercial purposes. Accordingly, 45 cylinders in Peenya, 209 in Chikkajala, three in Shivamogga, 46 in Davanagere and 13 in Yadgir district faced actions under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and the cylinders were seized. Similarly, a case was registered against a gas agency shop in KGF, Kolar, for conducting illegal refills.
As per the Central Government guidelines, 20% of the total cylinders for commercial use will be distributed to hospitals, schools, educational institutions, airports, railway stations, bus stands, canteens, important temples for distribution of prasada and commercial use cylinders will be distributed on priority to government offices/old age homes, important private sector offices. A total of 3,86,363 cylinders of 14.2 kg for domestic use and 6,371 cylinders for commercial use were distributed across the state on Saturday.