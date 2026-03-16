31 KPS magnet schools opened since 2022: Minister Madhu Bangarappa

BENGALURU: Even as various educationists and child rights organisations are criticising the decision of the state government and department of school education to close more than 25,000 schools and start 800 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) as magnet schools from 2022 to 2025, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said the department has opened 31 new KPS schools from 2022 to 2025 across the state by merging various primary, high schools and PU colleges.

The minister revealed this data while replying to BJP MLC Hanumanth Nirani and Congress MLC Bilkis Banu, during the ongoing legislative session.

He said no schools are being closed to start new KPS magnet schools. However, the reality on the ground is different. Two of seven government schools in Channapatna taluk were closed and students were shifted to Honganur KPS. The department of school education and literacy issued showcause notice to teachers and principals of the remaining five government schools in Channapatna taluk for failing to convince parents and children to enrol in Honganur KPS magnet school.

The minister said, “Various primary, high schools and PU colleges were merged to start these 31 new KPS schools. The department has started only 35 Urdu medium KPS schools from 2018 to 2025. In 2025-26, around 100 Urdu medium schools and Moulana Azad schools have been upgraded as KPS schools. This makes a total of 131 schools.”