BJP to launch its poll revival plan with BS Yediyurappa’s felicitation

CHITRADURGA: State BJP is drawing up a strategy to revive its electoral fortunes and come back to power after the 2028 Assembly polls. As part of the plan, it is planning a felicitation programme for former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who has completed 50 years in electoral politics, either in mid-April or first week of May at Chitradurga, the centre point of the state. The party hopes to keep the tempo up till the Assembly elections that are two years away.

Considering the strategic importance of the city, BJP is planning to launch its revival journey from Chitradurga by holding a mega convention, planning to assemble over five lakh people from different parts of the state. Chitradurga MP and former DCM Govind M Karjol said, “We want to felicitate Yediyurappa on his completing golden jubilee in state politics.

A mega convention is being organised in Chitradurga. Based on the availability of central leaders, the dates will be decided. We are planning to get Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and other national leaders for the programme. The event will also give a shot in the arm for BJP’s 2028 poll campaign to come back to power with a majority.”

Yediyurappa, who celebrated his 85th birthday last month, started his political career as president of Jan Sangh in 1972, became TMC member of Shikaripura in 1975 and entered Vidhana Sabha in 1983. He was deputy chief minister in 2006 and chief minister in 2007, 2008, 2018 and 2019 for four consecutive times, which is a history.