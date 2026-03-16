CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to address LPG shortage in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the state government has written to the Centre urging it to explore alternative measures, including importing gas from abroad, to address the shortage of LPG cylinders. Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

He said the government has already responded to the issue in the Legislature when asked about disruptions in LPG supply. He also said a large section of the population depends on hotels for food and any disruption in hotel services due to LPG shortage would affect normal life.

“Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has assured that steps will be taken to ensure there is no disruption in LPG supply,” he said and alleged that Central is meting out step motherly treatment to Karnataka. On criticism from BJP leaders that the LPG supply issue is limited to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said that instead of making statements, they should urge Centre to ensure increased LPG supply to the state.