Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah urges Centre to address LPG shortage in Karnataka

He said the government has already responded to the issue in the Legislature when asked about disruptions in LPG supply.
A cook at a hotel in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath prepares food with firewood on Sunday after LPG cylinder supply petered out across the city on Sunday.
A cook at a hotel in Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath prepares food with firewood on Sunday after LPG cylinder supply petered out across the city on Sunday.(Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Express News Service
Updated on
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BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the state government has written to the Centre urging it to explore alternative measures, including importing gas from abroad, to address the shortage of LPG cylinders. Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

He said the government has already responded to the issue in the Legislature when asked about disruptions in LPG supply. He also said a large section of the population depends on hotels for food and any disruption in hotel services due to LPG shortage would affect normal life.

“Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has assured that steps will be taken to ensure there is no disruption in LPG supply,” he said and alleged that Central is meting out step motherly treatment to Karnataka. On criticism from BJP leaders that the LPG supply issue is limited to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah said that instead of making statements, they should urge Centre to ensure increased LPG supply to the state.

CM Siddaramaiah
LPG crisis
LPG shortage

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