Dakshina Kannada farmers turn to biogas amid LPG crisis

MANGALURU: The recent LPG cylinder shortage in India created significant challenges for many households that depend on cooking gas for their daily needs. In response to this crisis, several farmers in Dakshina Kannada have turned to biogas as a reliable and sustainable alternative.

One such example is Glen Roche, a dairy farmer who runs a homestay and a farmhouse at Inoli in Ullal taluk. Unlike many others affected by the LPG shortage, Roche continues his daily activities without disruption. Thanks to the biogas plants that he and many other dairy farmers have set up, they are able to produce their own fuel and effectively beat the LPG crisis in Dakshina Kannada.

Building on this, he explained, “We have 15 cows, and the cow dung manure is used for biogas plants. We shifted from LPG to biogas as it is a sustainable. Even our workers who stay here use the biogas plant for all their cooking needs. For electricity, I have been using solar energy, and for our farm, we use organic natural manure.”