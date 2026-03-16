Dy CM DK Shivakumar alerts GBA hopefuls on SIR flaws

BENGALURU: Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Sunday held a meeting of hundreds of aspirants for Congress tickets to contest the polls to five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) jurisdiction. Addressing a gathering at Bharat Jodo Bhavan of KPCC, he gave a clarion call to the Congress rank and file to be alert on deletion of voters during Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

“I just want to win GBA with more seats. I have formed a five-person committee, including former BBMP mayors.We will form a manifesto. I will call all those who have officially conducted the voter list survey. The SIR poses a big threat as it involves deletion of voters and those who want to vote should apply again to be included in the electoral roll,” he suggested. “There is a difference between the State Election Commission and Central Election Commission, and we will discuss SIR in the assembly too.”

He informed that the mapping of electors was going on, with 42 per cent having been completed in Bengaluru. After mapping, officials will ask for documents again, he said.

He instructed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of the party to conduct mapping properly, warning that those who fail to do so will be suspended. “Booth Level Officials (BLOs) who do not cooperate will also face the music,” he warned.