Experts divided over student polls in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Amidst the debate among academicians and students about whether student elections should be held in universities or colleges, the Karnataka Government on March 6 announced conducting student elections from the next academic year in universities and colleges.

While some academicians have come in support of elections, others fear that it will bring back rowdy culture and caste politics into campuses. Therefore, they suggest there must be a systematic strategy to implement student elections, and political parties must not only remain off campuses but also stay away from imposing their ideas on students.

The last student elections in state universities happened in 1989, after which they were stalled due to a few violent incidents.

Muralidhar BL, professor of the Computer Science department from Bangalore University, Jnanabharti Campus, explained, “Student elections must happen because elected student representatives can explain the problems to the administration.

These days, the vice chancellors select a student representative on their own who is likely to favour all the decisions by the administration. There will always be fights among student groups with or without elections on the campuses. In fact, the administration must come out with a clear road map to prevent these fights from happening.”