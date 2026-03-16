High stakes for Congress, BJP in bypolls to Davanagere South, Bagalkot

BENGALURU: The bypolls to Davanagere South and Bagalkot Assembly constituencies is an acid test for the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP as the results are a precursor to the 2028 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

While the Davanagere South seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat strongman, the bypoll to Bagalkot was necessitated after the death of HY Meti, a Kuruba leader from the Congress.

According to political pundits, the bypolls would put the leadership issue on the back burner as CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar would be forced to display a united front to retain the two seats for the Congress.

Meanwhile, former CM JH Patel’s son and former MLA Mahima J Patel, who is the state JDU chief, is aspiring to contest from Davanagere South, hoping that former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda will hold deliberations with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP national leaders to field him as the NDA candidate.

With Veerashaiva-Lingayats in considerable numbers in both the constituencies, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has to prove his mettle as a strong leader of the community, similar to his father and former CM BS Yediyurappa, who is considered the community’s undisputed leader. The BJP can cash in on the infighting in the Congress for the ticket, especially in Davanagere South.

Shamanunru Shivashankarappa’s son and current Horticulture Minister, SS Mallikarjun, has been fighting tooth and nail to get the ticket for his son Samarth. Sources said that a delegation from Davanagere has already met CM Siddaramaiah in this regard. Mallikarjun’s wife, Dr Prabha Mallikarjun, who is an MP from Davanagere, could wield her influence at the national level.