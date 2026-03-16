INTERVIEW | ‘Nothing significant in CM Siddaramaiah’s budget’: Senior BJP leader M Chandrappa

Senior BJP leader and former chairman of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) M Chandrappa shared his views on the Congress government’s guarantee schemes, their impact on the state exchequer and the condition of state-run bus corporations. In an interaction with the editorial team of TNIE, a five-time MLA from Bharamasagara-Holalkere Assembly constituency, Chandrappa, also speaks about reasons for backwardness of districts. Excerpts....

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his budget recently. What are your views on that, particularly, the borrowings?

There is nothing significant in the budget. In reality, it shows the government’s helplessness. They are forced to take loans because their committed expenditure is higher than the tax revenue. The government does not have sufficient funds for development. The chief minister says he has presented 17 budgets, but there is not even one major project initiated by him that has made big news or significantly contributed to development.

What do you think about implementation of guarantee schemes? If implemented systematically, will the Congress government come back to power in the state?

Different governments launch different schemes. For instance, when Bangarappa was CM, he also provided various schemes to people. In 1994, then CM Ramakrishna Hegde also launched various schemes. Even when BJP was in power last time in Karnataka, we gave people various schemes.

But what happened later? It requires just 5-10% of votes to change the party in power or government. People are not satisfied with any number of schemes that the government provides. There is no development in the state because of the schemes.