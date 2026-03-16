INTERVIEW | ‘Nothing significant in CM Siddaramaiah’s budget’: Senior BJP leader M Chandrappa

Senior BJP leader and former chairman of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) M Chandrappa shared his views on the Congress government’s guarantee schemes, their impact on the state exchequer and the condition of state-run bus corporations. In an interaction with the editorial team of TNIE, a five-time MLA from Bharamasagara-Holalkere Assembly constituency, Chandrappa, also speaks about reasons for backwardness of districts. Excerpts....
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented his budget recently. What are your views on that, particularly, the borrowings?
There is nothing significant in the budget. In reality, it shows the government’s helplessness. They are forced to take loans because their committed expenditure is higher than the tax revenue. The government does not have sufficient funds for development. The chief minister says he has presented 17 budgets, but there is not even one major project initiated by him that has made big news or significantly contributed to development.
What do you think about implementation of guarantee schemes? If implemented systematically, will the Congress government come back to power in the state?
Different governments launch different schemes. For instance, when Bangarappa was CM, he also provided various schemes to people. In 1994, then CM Ramakrishna Hegde also launched various schemes. Even when BJP was in power last time in Karnataka, we gave people various schemes.
But what happened later? It requires just 5-10% of votes to change the party in power or government. People are not satisfied with any number of schemes that the government provides. There is no development in the state because of the schemes.
Have guarantees set back the state government with no development in different parts?
Yes, there is no development because of these guarantee schemes. For instance,
Congress MLAs in Davanagere have not been able to get funds and take up development work that I am doing in my constituency. It also depends on the willpower of an MLA to bring funds and invest in the development work of a constituency.
Will BJP continue guarantee schemes if it comes to power in the state?
We might give better schemes to people than this government. Each state is as valuable to the central government as a municipal corporation is to the state government. It isn’t a tough task to get Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore from the Centre when the same political party is in power in the state.
The financial situation in the state is precarious. Do you think that the next party which comes to power in the government has to pay the debts to set it right?
There will be no issues if BJP comes to power in the state. Currently, the highest amount of funds is taken by Chandrababu Naidu for Andhra Pradesh because of the coalition government. The Modi government will back us financially if BJP comes to power in the state. The amount sanctioned in the state budget is not sufficient for even committed expenditure. We have to borrow loans from banks to fulfill the commitment expenses in the state.
Do you think the budget presented by CM Siddaramaiah is his last?
According to me, it is his last budget and the next budget will likely be by DK Shivakumar as CM.
MLAs often complain they do not receive adequate development funds. Is that true?
It depends on the capacity of an MLA. I have been an MLA since 1994. Over time, officials I worked with earlier have risen to senior positions, and with experience and coordination we manage to secure funds for development.
More taluks fall into the backward category. How can they be improved?
North Karnataka has received funds for 35-40 years, including through the Nanjundappa Report and the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board. Yet, development remains slow because public awareness and demand are lacking. If people do not question and demand development, even large allocations will not bring meaningful change.
What is your opinion on the diversion of SC/ST funds and the Ganga Kalyana scheme?
Around Rs 44,000 crore has been allocated in the budget. However, funds are being diverted to other schemes like the guarantees, Metro rail and Smart City projects.
For the guarantees alone, about Rs 14,000 crore of SC/ST funds have been allocated, while only about Rs 5,000 crore is kept for social welfare schemes. In 2013, an amendment was made to ensure that funds meant for SC/ST communities are used only for their welfare. But the funds are now being used for other schemes.
You also served as KSRTC Chairman. What did you do to improve the bus corporations?
When I was KSRTC chairman, Covid struck. Earlier, the daily income was Rs 6 crore and it was increased to Rs 12 crore during my tenure. I did not take any salary, TA or DA for three years. During meetings, I would only have half a cup of tea. Earlier, salaries were given based on how much revenue was collected. I made it mandatory that every employee should receive their salary on the first of every month. I also ensured that if an employee opened an account with SBI, they would not have to pay the insurance premium and in case of death, Rs 1 crore would be given to the family. During my tenure, we purchased Volvo, electric, and Ambari Utsava buses, and I personally oversaw their selection.
KSRTC employees are protesting for arrears. What is your view?
They are not asking for arrears; they are asking for the same salary that government employees receive. But it is difficult to provide that. There are about 101-102 corporations in Karnataka. Even today, Rs 1,55,000 crore goes only towards salaries.
The Shakti scheme is being used across transport corporations, but there are allegations of misuse. If your government comes to power, what will you do?
I don’t oppose free bus travel for women. When I visited Chennai in 1985, women were already getting free rides there. However, such schemes should not be misused. I had advised former CM Basavaraj Bommai to at least introduce free rides for women within Bengaluru city, but he declined citing budget constraints.
What may happen in the 2028 election?
I am confident that our party will come to power and form the NDA government here.
As a senior legislator, what do you like to suggest to newly elected representatives?
The new batch of elected representatives doesn’t commit themselves to serving people. They come with an attitude to earn whatever they invested in elections. In future, politics might turn into a full-time business instead of a means to serve people. It is important that elected representatives’ core belief should be public service.