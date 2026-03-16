Karnataka ups domestic, auto, commercial LPG supply

BENGALURU: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Karnataka, said LPG supply across the state has improved, including auto LPG and commercial cylinders, to avoid disruption of public transport and essential services.

Over the past three days, 11.41 lakh domestic cylinders and 20,941 commercial and auto LPG cylinders were distributed. Authorities also seized cylinders and filed five FIRs in multiple districts over illegal storage, transport and misuse.

In a press release, the department said oil companies have improved LPG distribution by about 20 per cent over the past three days, following directions from the Union government.

The move is aimed at ensuring that public transport services, particularly autorickshaws that depend on auto LPG, continue operating without disruption. The department added that the increased supply would ensure that essential services are not affected.