Karnataka ups domestic, auto, commercial LPG supply

BENGALURU: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Karnataka, said LPG supply across the state has improved, including auto LPG and commercial cylinders, to avoid disruption of public transport and essential services.
Over the past three days, 11.41 lakh domestic cylinders and 20,941 commercial and auto LPG cylinders were distributed. Authorities also seized cylinders and filed five FIRs in multiple districts over illegal storage, transport and misuse.
In a press release, the department said oil companies have improved LPG distribution by about 20 per cent over the past three days, following directions from the Union government.
The move is aimed at ensuring that public transport services, particularly autorickshaws that depend on auto LPG, continue operating without disruption. The department added that the increased supply would ensure that essential services are not affected.
Crackdown on LPG hoarding, five FIRs filed across K’taka
According to official data, a total of 11,41,657 domestic LPG cylinders and 20,941 commercial and auto LPG cylinders were distributed in the state between March 12 and 14, 2026.
The department also intensified enforcement against illegal storage, transport and refilling of LPG cylinders. Officials said raids were conducted in several districts where domestic cylinders were allegedly being diverted for commercial use or stored illegally. A total of five FIRs have been registered so far, including cases at APMC police station in Davanagere and police stations in Peenya, Chikkajala and Kengeri in Bengaluru, as well as Andersonpet police station in Kolar.
A total of 514 cylinders were seized from several districts, including Shivamogga, Yadgir, Davanagere, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Raichur and Chikkamagaluru for violations such as illegal storage, refilling and diversion of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes.
The department said strict action will continue against violators while ensuring adequate supply for households and essential public services across the state.
Man arrested for illegally storing gas cylinders
Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man has been arrested by the Kengeri police following a complaint by a food inspector for illegally storing gas cylinders of various companies and creating an artificial shortage to sell them at higher prices. Mangal Ram, owner of Mahalaks-hmi Enterprises in Mylasandra, was arrested on Saturday. 40-year-old Mahantagouda Tadlagi, the food inspector of Bengaluru South Taluk, filed the complaint against Ram on Satu-rday. The officer said that that the owner had illegally stored 15 gas cylinders. A case has been regis-tered against the accused. ENS