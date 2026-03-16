Met department warns of heatwave in Karnataka, doctors advise hydration, sunscreen

BENGALURU: With summer heat intensifying and ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels on the rise, doctors are warning of an increased risk of skin conditions such as sunburn, heat rash and irritation, echoing a recent alert issued by the IMD. The IMD has warned of an increased likelihood of heatwave condidions from March to May. The department said above-normal heatwave days are expected this summer, and increased exposure to ultraviolet radiation could lead to skin-related issues.
The IMD noted that elderly people, children, outdoor workers and individuals with existing medical conditions are likely to be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Authorities have been advised to ensure preparedness by arranging cooling shelters, maintaining adequate drinking water supply and strengthening health surveillance systems. The agency added that it will issue weekly and extended-range forecasts to help administrations plan preventive measures.
The elderly, children, outdoor workers and individuals with existing medical conditions are expected to be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Authorities have been advised to ensure preparedness by arranging cooling shelters, maintaining adequate drinking water supply and strengthening health surveillance systems.
Experts note that intense sunlight during summer can significantly affect skin health. Increased UV radiation may lead to sunburn, skin irritation, tanning, rashes and premature skin damage among those who spend long hours outdoors. “Prolonged sun exposure exposes the skin to UVA and UVB radiation, which can penetrate the skin and damage the DNA of skin cells.
UVB (280-315 nm) mainly causes direct injury to DNA leading to sunburn, while UVA penetrates deeper and breaks down collagen in the skin. This results in oxidative stress, inflammation and gradual cellular damage. Over time, these changes can lead to hyperpigmentation and premature ageing,” said Dr Kanchan Topgi, dermatologist at Sakra World Hospital.
Doctors advise effective precautions such as wearing light cotton clothing, using umbrellas or caps and applying sunscreen (mineral-based with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide) , while avoiding direct sun exposure that causes tanning. They also recommend cooling the body through good hydration and consuming Vitamin C-rich antioxidant foods such as curd rice and fresh salads while limiting spicy and oily meals, said Dr Shantini Vijayasuriar, dermatologist at Manipal Hospital.