Met department warns of heatwave in Karnataka, doctors advise hydration, sunscreen

BENGALURU: With summer heat intensifying and ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels on the rise, doctors are warning of an increased risk of skin conditions such as sunburn, heat rash and irritation, echoing a recent alert issued by the IMD. The IMD has warned of an increased likelihood of heatwave condidions from March to May. The department said above-normal heatwave days are expected this summer, and increased exposure to ultraviolet radiation could lead to skin-related issues.

The IMD noted that elderly people, children, outdoor workers and individuals with existing medical conditions are likely to be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Authorities have been advised to ensure preparedness by arranging cooling shelters, maintaining adequate drinking water supply and strengthening health surveillance systems. The agency added that it will issue weekly and extended-range forecasts to help administrations plan preventive measures.

The elderly, children, outdoor workers and individuals with existing medical conditions are expected to be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Authorities have been advised to ensure preparedness by arranging cooling shelters, maintaining adequate drinking water supply and strengthening health surveillance systems.