Odisha Congress MLAs offered Rs 5 crore each to cross-vote: Dy CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: A dramatic political event unfolded at a resort near Bengaluru on the eve of Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday, after two men allegedly tried to lure Odisha Congress MLAs, who are in Bengaluru, offering them cash to cross-vote.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar said the incident occurred at a resort in Bidadi where Odisha Congress legislators have been put up to prevent them from being poached ahead of a tight contest for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha.

The MLAs had been moved to the resort at the request of Odisha Congress chief Bhakta Charan Das amid fears of cross-voting in the election scheduled for March 16.

Shivakumar told reporters that the two men from Bhubaneswar in Odisha allegedly entered the resort and tried to contact the legislators clandestinely. They allegedly offered Rs 5 crore each to the eight MLAs to vote in favour of BJP or an independent candidate backed by it.

“A blank cheque signed by a person from Rourkela in Odisha was also recovered from them,” Shivakumar said. The two had booked rooms online and were suspected to have been aided by local BJP workers in Bengaluru, Shivakumar added.