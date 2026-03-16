Odisha Rajya Sabha poll: Two BJD candidates stay away

BENGALURU/BHUBANESWAR: On the eve of a high-stakes Rajya Sabha election in Odisha, an unexpected disciplinary move in the BJD has thrown fresh light on intense political manoeuvring under way, and on how close the Odisha opposition Congress believes it may have come to losing crucial votes.

The drama began when BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik issued showcause notices to Baliguda MLA Chakramani Kanhar and Jayadev MLA Naba Kishore Mallick for staying away from three key party briefings ahead of Monday’s vote.

Both legislators were ordered to appear at the BJD headquarters, Naveen Niwas, the residence of BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, by 9pm Sunday and explain their absence. At first glance, the move appeared to be routine party discipline. But in the arithmetic of the Rajya Sabha contest, the absence of even two MLAs could have dramatically shifted the balance.

In Karnataka, where several Odisha Congress legislators have been corralled in a Bengaluru resort as a precaution, Congress leaders admitted to being disturbed. “It could easily have been us,” one Congress functionary remarked, referring to fears that opposition MLAs could be lured away before the vote.

The fourth Rajya Sabha seat in the 147-member Odisha assembly is delicately poised. The BJP is expected to secure two seats comfortably, while BJD is set to win one. The final seat has become a prestige issue between Opposition-backed candidate Datteswar Hota and BJP-supported independent Dilip Ray.