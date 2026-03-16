Solo bus travel by women up 76 per cent in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Solo bus travel by women in Karnataka has increased by 76 per cent since 2019, reflecting a steady rise in independent intercity mobility, according to a report.

The Pink Report by redBus, an online platform for booking bus tickets, based on internal platform data between 2019 and 2025, was released during International Women’s Week, and highlights changing travel patterns among women across the state.

Karnataka has emerged among the top eight states in India for women’s intercity bus mobility. According to the report, the number of women travellers using intercity bus services in Karnataka grew by 103 per cent in 2025, compared to 2019, outpacing the growth of overall travellers during the same period. Women now account for 33 per cent of intercity bus passengers in the state, up from 25 per cent in 2019.

The data indicates a strong shift toward independent travel among women. Solo journeys by women have increased significantly, suggesting rising confidence in travelling alone for work, education and personal purposes. Long-distance travel is also becoming more common among women commuters. The report noted that women account for 31 per cent of passengers undertaking bus journeys longer than 500km.

Young travellers are playing a key role in shaping this trend. The 21-30 age group has grown by 86 per cent since 2019, making it one of the most prominent segments driving intercity bus travel demand. Within this group, solo journeys by women have increased by 71 per cent, further indicating greater independence in travel decisions.