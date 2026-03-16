Three newly recruited PSIs die in road accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga district

CHITRADURGA: The aspirations of three newly recruited Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) were tragically extinguished when they perished at the scene of an accident, while two others sustained injuries in a vehicular collision at Heggere, located in the Challakere taluk of the district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Amaresh Bargi (29) from Virupapura village in the Sindhanuru region of Raichur district, Sachin (29) from Kuduvalki village in Tirthahalli, Shivamogga district, and Manjunatha Dharimani (32) from Karatagi in Koppal district.

The severely injured individuals, Mahantesh Bommannavar (30) from Belgavi and Civil PSI L. Eshwar (28) from Hurulugallu village in Sagar taluk, Shivamogga district, have been admitted to a private hospital in Davanagere.

The five newly inducted PSIs were en route to attend the wedding of their colleague Veeresh, who had recently been appointed as a Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI), taking place at Valmiki Bhavan in Ballari on Sunday. All five friends had been selected as RSIs in Bengaluru and were currently undergoing training, which was scheduled to conclude within a month, after which they would be assigned to various postings.

The group departed from Bengaluru in the morning for the wedding festivities. However, their vehicle struck a truck, leading to catastrophic consequences as the car became ensnared in the wreckage. The truck driver, who failed to notice the car, inadvertently caused the tragic demise of three individuals and left two others severely injured.