Three newly recruited PSIs die in road accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga district

CHITRADURGA: The aspirations of three newly recruited Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) were tragically extinguished when they perished at the scene of an accident, while two others sustained injuries in a vehicular collision at Heggere, located in the Challakere taluk of the district on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Amaresh Bargi (29) from Virupapura village in the Sindhanuru region of Raichur district, Sachin (29) from Kuduvalki village in Tirthahalli, Shivamogga district, and Manjunatha Dharimani (32) from Karatagi in Koppal district.
The severely injured individuals, Mahantesh Bommannavar (30) from Belgavi and Civil PSI L. Eshwar (28) from Hurulugallu village in Sagar taluk, Shivamogga district, have been admitted to a private hospital in Davanagere.
The five newly inducted PSIs were en route to attend the wedding of their colleague Veeresh, who had recently been appointed as a Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI), taking place at Valmiki Bhavan in Ballari on Sunday. All five friends had been selected as RSIs in Bengaluru and were currently undergoing training, which was scheduled to conclude within a month, after which they would be assigned to various postings.
The group departed from Bengaluru in the morning for the wedding festivities. However, their vehicle struck a truck, leading to catastrophic consequences as the car became ensnared in the wreckage. The truck driver, who failed to notice the car, inadvertently caused the tragic demise of three individuals and left two others severely injured.
Manjunatha Dharimani, who was nearing the completion of his training, was engaged in security duties for former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, while Sachin served as a VVIP security officer in Bangalore City, and Amaresh was stationed in the City Armed Reserve West, with Mahantesh assigned to the City Armed Reserve North.
The three deceased and the two injured individuals were unmarried, with Sachin recently engaged. Sachin, hailing from Tirthahalli, had envisioned marrying after securing employment, having become engaged just two or three months prior, with plans to wed next month, as recounted by his friend Manju.
The news of the untimely demise of the three Reserve Police Force (RSI) sub-inspectors in the truck-car collision near Heggere village reverberated with shock among their parents, who hurried to the public hospital. Many expressed their sorrow, lamenting that the lives of these young officers had been abruptly cut short, along with the aspirations of their families.
Imamuddin, the truck driver of Jharkhand origin, whose vehicle was struck from behind, stated that he was transporting an empty lorry to Ballari. He was maneuvering slowly from Tumkur to Jindal in Ballari when he halted the lorry upon realising that the car had collided with his truck.