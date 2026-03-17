CM Siddaramaiah tells CS to issue notices to secretary after Speaker walkout over pending replies

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed the chief secretary to issue notices to department secretaries and even suspend the secretary in whose department many questions are pending replies.

Informing this in the Assembly, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that instructions were given to serve notices and suspend the officers at the meeting that Speaker UT Khader held along with CM Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka and Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh after the House was adjourned earlier in the day.

Earlier in the day, upset over the insufficient number of written replies from government departments to MLAs’ questions, Khader adjourned the House and walked out, stating that he would not run the House until the ministers and secretaries provide an explanation.

Dr Parameshwara also assured the House that the government has taken it seriously and will ensure that such incidents don’t repeat by providing timely replies to the majority of the questions. It was also found that the Revenue Department has replied to only 20 of the 91 questions.

Dr Parameshwara termed the Speaker adjourning the House over the issue as “a rare one in the history of the legislature in Karnataka”, terming it may be a second or third to happen. “I will promise that in the future no such development will take place as the government will take it seriously to give answers,” he said, adding that if the answers are below 50%, it is embarrassing to the government and sets a wrong precedent.