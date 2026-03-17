Karnataka HC flags unsolved missing cases, teenage girls most affected

BENGALURU: The number of missing men, women and children at an alarming rate has raised a serious concern in Karnataka. The number of missing teenage girls too is worrying.

As per data the state government submitted to the Karnataka High Court, 38,073 missing men complaints were filed between 2020 and November 30, 2025, of which 31,603 were traced, leaving a balance of 6,470 untraced. Missing cases of women were even larger at 71,699 cases, of which 68,718 were traced and 2,981 were untraced, during the same period.

The data gives the age-wise breakup of children who went missing. More teenage or adolescent girls in the 13-17 age group were missing and many of them remained untraceable, said Justice Suraj Govindaraj recently, issuing directions to the state government. The court pointed out that out of 4,864 boys missing reported during the same period, only 3,778 were traced. Similarly, out of 11,872 missing girls, 10,913 girls were traced and 959 untraced.

On the response sought by the court on the nature of investigation conducted in missing person complaints, Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty said necessary steps would be taken at the highest level to address the issue. He also furnished a circular dated January 21, 2026, which provides for setting up of a District/Division Missing Persons Units (DMPU) and Missing Persons Squads. He also placed a copy of a Standing Order No. 1054, issued on January 29, 2026, dealing with a procedure to be followed when missing person complaints are filed.

On January 21, 2026, a circular was also issued constituting a DMPU and Missing Persons Squad procedure for investigation by the Anti Human Trafficking Units and monitoring of the digital portal and data upload on missing persons and the details on the concerned web portal, the AG told the court.