Karnataka introduces priority-based supply policy for commercial LPG supply amid shortage

BENGALURU: The state government has introduced a priority-based policy framework to regulate the supply and distribution of non-domestic non-exempt (NDNE) commercial LPG cylinders in the state amid prevailing supply constraints.

In a letter to major oil marketing companies (OMCs), the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department said the policy has been formulated in compliance with directions from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas after consultations.

The framework was finalised following discussions with officials from major OMCs, including Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

According to the letter, Karnataka’s average daily commercial LPG consumption is about 850 metric tonnes, while around 181.34 metric tonnes per day has been earmarked for regulated allocation under the Centre’s indicative guidelines. Of this, 133 metric tonnes, equivalent to about 7,000 commercial cylinders, will be distributed daily under a priority-based system, while 48.34 metric tonnes will be reserved for Auto LPG supply.

The state government said the average daily sale of commercial LPG in Karnataka is around 44,000 cylinders, out of which approximately 8,800 cylinders fall under the regulated 20% allocation, with 7,000 cylinders to be distributed daily through the priority mechanism.

Under the policy, Priority-1 sectors such as educational institutions, student hostels, hospitals and other essential institutions will receive 100% of their LPG requirement. Priority-2 sectors, including government and PSU institutions; canteens at airports, railway and bus stations; Karnataka Milk Federation outlets and Indira Canteen kitchens will also receive assured supplies.

Restaurants, dhabas, hotels and industrial canteens fall under Priority-3, while sectors such as seed processing, food processing, pharmaceuticals, fisheries, zoological parks and corporate canteens are categorised under lower priorities.