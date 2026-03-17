Karnataka PEB gets legal power to punish errant cops

BENGALURU: The Assembly on Monday passed the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026, authorising the Police Establishment Board (PEB) to take immediate action against errant officers, at or below the rank of DySPs. The law is necessitated because of recurring irregularities by police officers and also getting trapped by the Lokayukta police.

Now, if an officer commits a mistake, the government can take action only after a departmental inquiry. It is a small change to authorise PEB, instead of the government, to punish the officers for their misconduct or gross negligence or dereliction of duty or an act of moral turpitude, Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

A committee headed by former social welfare department officer Chinnamaraiah submitted a report on March 11, 2026 on promotions to deputy superintendents of police. These promotions have been delayed because of anomalies in preparing the seniority list. The government will decide on this soon, he said.

Replying to Tarikere Congress MLA GH Srinivas, Parameshwara said that under the Cadre and Recruitment Rules, the posts will be filled in 20:80 ratio between direct recruitment and promotions.