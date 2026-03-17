New rule may shut many paramedic colleges in Karnataka: Education Minister Patil

BENGALURU: With the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) ruling that Second PUC students with a science background alone would be eligible for admission to paramedical courses, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said that the paramedical colleges in Karnataka are fearing closure.

He was replying to a question raised by Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza in the Council on Monday, D’Souza expressed concern that because of NCAHP’s new rule, there will be a shortage of students opting for paramedical courses in the 640 colleges (32 government and 608 private) in Karnataka.

The MLC said that this has put a big hurdle to students who wish to take up paramedical courses.

Citing the NCAHP circular, Patil said that the rule was applicable across India. “Thousands of students opt for paramedical courses in Karnataka after completing SSLC. However, NCAHP has made it mandatory that only those who pass the second PUC with a science background would be eligible for admission to such courses. With this, paramedical colleges are fearing closure,” Patil said.

Patil said he has had a word with the NCAHP chairman in this regard.