No progress on elephant soft rescue and rehabilitation centre in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government’s decision to establish an elephant soft rescue and rehabilitation centre in Bhadra Tiger Reserve (BTR) has made no progress so far.
This is due to multiple reasons. Authorities are now considering creating a dedicated facility in Sargur, in the Mysuru Territorial Division. The location is around 80 km from Chamarajanagar and approximately 195 km from Bengaluru, but it too has encountered setbacks.
The originally proposed site for the rescue centre was at Muthodi in BTR. However, as it falls within the core area of the tiger reserve, approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is required.
“The state is not keen to approach the Centre for approval, as the process is time-consuming and involves extensive queries. Hence, this location was dropped. Another site was identified, but access from Chikkamagaluru is difficult, as there are over 100 locations where electric lines pass overhead, making it impossible for trucks transporting elephants to pass,” sources in the Forest Department told TNIE.
The department then identified a site at Tanigebylu in the buffer zone of BTR, and a detailed project report was being prepared. “However, the state government again showed little interest, as approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority would be required,” a Forest Department official said.
Officials then explored buffer zones in other forest areas such as Nagarhole and Bandipur tiger reserves, as well as Bannerghatta National Park. However, local residents objected, citing concerns that it would increase human-wildlife conflict. “We are unable to identify suitable locations in buffer zones, as many are under litigation. The state government is keen on reducing these areas, contrary to Supreme Court directions, to accommodate urbanisation,” the official added.
The department also examined sites in MM Hills and the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary (CWS), but these were ruled out as well. “Both forest areas already experience significant human interference. In the case of CWS, no decision can be taken as the state government is focused on implementing the Mekedattu project, which will result in the loss of substantial forest land. Any further diversion would be detrimental,” the official said.
“We are now considering forest land in Sargur for establishing a dedicated centre. However, in recent months, Chamarajanagar has reported a rise in wildlife-related incidents. These repeated setbacks have brought the Forest Department back to square one, either to identify a new location or continue the existing practice of housing rescued elephants in kraals and later integrating them into elephant camps, which already accommodate over 100 animals,” the official added.