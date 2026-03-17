No progress on elephant soft rescue and rehabilitation centre in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government’s decision to establish an elephant soft rescue and rehabilitation centre in Bhadra Tiger Reserve (BTR) has made no progress so far.

This is due to multiple reasons. Authorities are now considering creating a dedicated facility in Sargur, in the Mysuru Territorial Division. The location is around 80 km from Chamarajanagar and approximately 195 km from Bengaluru, but it too has encountered setbacks.

The originally proposed site for the rescue centre was at Muthodi in BTR. However, as it falls within the core area of the tiger reserve, approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is required.

“The state is not keen to approach the Centre for approval, as the process is time-consuming and involves extensive queries. Hence, this location was dropped. Another site was identified, but access from Chikkamagaluru is difficult, as there are over 100 locations where electric lines pass overhead, making it impossible for trucks transporting elephants to pass,” sources in the Forest Department told TNIE.

The department then identified a site at Tanigebylu in the buffer zone of BTR, and a detailed project report was being prepared. “However, the state government again showed little interest, as approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority would be required,” a Forest Department official said.