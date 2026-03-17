Nod to Bill on fees for ads in urban local bodies in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Amid opposition BJP MLAs expressing concerns over private parties monopolising advertisement spaces, the Assembly on Monday passed the Karnataka Municipalities and certain other law (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to levy and collect fees on advertisements under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies, in line with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

People who put up advertisements, even on their own land, have to pay the prescribed fees, which are also applicable to ads carried by vehicles, including bullock carts. The amendment is to regulate unauthorised advertisements and validate the fee and penalty collected.

The revenue collected will be in the kitty of municipalities to use it for the development, and the government will not take it into its account, said Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

There will be three slabs -- private party advertising on his own property, private parties advertising on public spaces and the government on public spaces, he said.

Any advertisement exclusive to Railways, and placed on any railway property, cannot fall into any street or public place, it states.

BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar sought the government’s stand on politicians and their supporters erecting unauthorised flexes, causing accidents. GB Jyothiganesh sought a total ban on advertisements by politicians.

Congress MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda wondered whether they have to pay for ads carried ahead of the CM’s visit to any town. The minister clarified that the guidelines will be framed before executing the Act.