Of 1.13 lakh acres, only 20,000 with Wakf Board, says Minister Zameer

BENGALURU: Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said of 1.13 lakh acres of land belonging to Wakf Board, only 20,054 acres are currently with it, while the remaining land has been encroached upon or is in the possession of others. “These properties are not encroached upon by Hindus or temples; they have been encroached by Muslims,” he said.

Afzalpur MLA Patil MY raised the issue of wakf properties being encroached in his constituency. Zameer said wakf properties are not government owned, but donated for a cause to use for social welfare works.

“In Karnataka, 1,12,860 acres belong to the Wakf Board, but only 20,054 acres are with us. While 17,969 acres have been encroached, 47,263 acres have gone under the Inam Abolition Act. In all, 23,627 acres have gone under the Land Reforms Act,” he said.