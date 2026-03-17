Ostracised over son’s affair,woman ends life in Karnataka's Yadgir

KALABURAGI: A 45-year-old woman from the Shillekyata community allegedly died by suicide after her family was subjected to a social boycott. The boycott was imposed over the alleged illicit relationship between her son and her sister’s daughter (maternal niece).

The deceased has been identified as Kamalamma Suryavanshi (45). According to reports, Kamalamma jumped into the Bhima River near Joladadagi village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Wadagera police station in Yadgir district, on Saturday evening. A case was registered at the Wadagera police station on Sunday afternoon.

In his complaint lodged on Sunday, Yallappa Suryavanshi, the husband of the deceased, stated that on the instigation of Amalappa Kattimani, Huchhappa Kattimani, Shivanna Natikar, Goudappa Kattimani, and Suresh Kattimani, the Shillekyata community socially boycotted his family members.

He alleged they were subjected to mental torture over claims that his son, Erriswamy, had developed an illicit relationship with his maternal niece. Distraught by the social boycott imposed on her family, Kamalamma ended her life by jumping into the Bhima River.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)