588 foreigners staying in Karnataka after expiry of visa, while 531 entered illegally

MYSURU: A total of 588 foreigners are illegally overstaying in Karnataka beyond their visa expiration dates while 531 foreigners, who have entered the country illegally, are residing in the state, with some of them having been deported.

The details were provided by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to questions asked by MLC Madhu G Madegowda in the Council.

According to the data, there are 7,953 foreigners with valid visas in the state. Of the 588 foreigners who are illegally staying in the state even after expiration of their visa, 542 were in Bengaluru city, 26 in Mysuru, 1 in Mangaluru, 2 in Hubballi-Dharwad, 11 in Bengaluru district, 4 in Ramanagara, and 1 each in Uttara Kannada and Raichur district.

Similarly, of the 531 foreigners who have entered the country illegally and are residing in the state, 439 are in Bengaluru, 2 in Mangaluru, 57 in Bengaluru district, 11 in Ramanagara, 12 in Shivamogga and 10 in Udupi. Interestingly, of the 439 illegal immigrants in Bengaluru city, a whooping 330 are from Bangladesh, 42 from Nigeria, 4 from Iran, 38 from Sri Lanka and one from Pakistan.

Furthermore, 402 foreigners who have been illegally staying in the state for the past three years have been deported.

Dr Parameshwara said that strict legal action is being taken against foreigners who continue to reside in the state after the expiry of their visas and passports, especially if they are found involved in criminal activities.