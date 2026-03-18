Four including three from Goa arrested for attempting to circulate fake currency in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: The Market police has arrested four persons for allegedly attempting to circulate counterfeit currency notes in the city.

Following the tip off from a shopkeeper in Khadebazar area, police busted the gang involved in circulating the fake currency notes. According to police, the accused purchased goods from a shop on Khade Bazar Road in Belagavi on March 16 and paid with Rs 500 denomination notes. The shopkeeper suspected the currency to be fake and immediately informed the police.

Acting swiftly on the information, Police Inspector JM Kalimirchi alerted senior officers and, along with his team, rushed to the spot. The suspects were detained and taken into custody for questioning. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that they had come to circulate counterfeit Rs 500 notes in the city.