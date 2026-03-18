Illicit liquor may come under NDPS Act: Minister RB Timmapur

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is planning to bring illegal liquor sales under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Excise Minister RB Timmapur said on Tuesday.

When concerns were raised in the Assembly over rampant sale of illicit liquor, he said a committee headed by retired IAS officer KP Krishnan has been formed to formulate recommendations for a new legal framework. The government has taken note of widespread illegal manufacture and sale of liquor across the state. To curb the menace, it is also considering amendments to the Karnataka Excise Act and introduction of a stricter law.

Raising the issue, Raichur Rural MLA Banagouda Daddal said controlling illicit liquor sales remains a challenge, especially in border areas and his constituency is on the border of Karnataka and Telangana. He suggested opening more MSIL outlets in villages along the border, alleging that illicit liquor is being sold through local kirana stores.

He alleged that people get powder from Telangana, make liquor here and sell it. Such people need to be deported. Youth are getting addicted to illicit liquor and are committing murders and causing road accidents. There is a need for strict action, he said.

Min concerned over CH powder

Timmapur said some people procure liquor from military canteens and sell it illegally in villages. “On one side, there is pressure not to open new shops. On the other, illegal sales are increasing due to demand,” he noted. He also said the Excise Department, in coordination with the police, is taking action and registering cases.