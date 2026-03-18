Internal quota: Karnataka SC/ST panel chief holds high-power meeting

BENGALURU: Amid the imbroglio over internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Dr Murthy L held a high-power meeting with top bureaucrats and experts at his office here on Tuesday. The meeting was convened to deliberate on internal reservations for Scheduled Castes in the light of the Supreme Court’s directives regarding reservation policy, a release stated.

The commission received numerous representations from members of the Scheduled Caste community from different districts, as well as at its office, it stated.

The discussion focused on the current status of appointments under this category across various departments, boards, corporations, and autonomous institutions. The meeting also focused on strategies to address backlog vacancies and to outline a clear roadmap for effective implementation.

Experts M Kumbaiah, Sunil M Ukkali, Ashok KL, Secretary to Government, Law, Justice and Human Rights, Randeep D, Secretary, Social Welfare, Khushboo Goel Chowdhary, secretary, Higher Education, Dr K Jagadish, Secretary, DPAR, Dr Rakesh Kumar K, Commissioner, Social Welfare, Gonal Bheemappa, former Chairman, KPSC, former KPSC members Dasaiah and Kaniram, Chandrashekarappa, retired officers Manjunath Prasad, Dr Babu Rao Mudbi, T.B. Nayak attended the meeting.