‘Jumbo corridors must be linked to reduce conflict’

BENGALURU: Increasing movement of elephants and leopards on the overpass on Kanakapura Road, connecting the deemed forest near Tataguni estate to UM Kaval and BM Kaval forest patches, has drummed up excitement among conservationists. Yet it has also raised concerns of what next.

On March 16, forest department camera traps documented a spar between two tuskers on the stretch late at night. In another incident, a female leopard was found dead on NICE Road on Saturday. A postmortem revealed the leopard was pregnant with four cubs. Repeated sightings of leopards along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, elephant movement near Hosur and sloth bear sightings near Chitradurga highway pose concerns.

Mere creation of small overpasses or underpasses of 150-200 metres is not sufficient. There is a need to create a proper habitat to address man-animal conflict, point out experts and conservationists.

The state forest department has written to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Authority to construct safe passages (underpasses or overpasses) at animal frequented locations connecting Bannerghatta National Park to BM Kaval forest. They have also asked National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the overpass near Srirangaptana and add more underpasses and overpasses in the wake of rising conflict cases in Chamarajanagar and along the expressway. They pointed out that the present overpass in Ramanagara connecting Magadi and Channapatana is insufficient.