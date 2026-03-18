‘Jumbo corridors must be linked to reduce conflict’

BENGALURU: Increasing movement of elephants and leopards on the overpass on Kanakapura Road, connecting the deemed forest near Tataguni estate to UM Kaval and BM Kaval forest patches, has drummed up excitement among conservationists. Yet it has also raised concerns of what next.
On March 16, forest department camera traps documented a spar between two tuskers on the stretch late at night. In another incident, a female leopard was found dead on NICE Road on Saturday. A postmortem revealed the leopard was pregnant with four cubs. Repeated sightings of leopards along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, elephant movement near Hosur and sloth bear sightings near Chitradurga highway pose concerns.
Mere creation of small overpasses or underpasses of 150-200 metres is not sufficient. There is a need to create a proper habitat to address man-animal conflict, point out experts and conservationists.
The state forest department has written to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) Authority to construct safe passages (underpasses or overpasses) at animal frequented locations connecting Bannerghatta National Park to BM Kaval forest. They have also asked National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the overpass near Srirangaptana and add more underpasses and overpasses in the wake of rising conflict cases in Chamarajanagar and along the expressway. They pointed out that the present overpass in Ramanagara connecting Magadi and Channapatana is insufficient.
“Creation of overpasses or underpasses is like shifting the problem from one place to another. In case of Kanakapura Road, while we celebrate the documentation of elephants and leopards, the problem is bigger. Forest patches in Tataguni, BM Kaval and UM Kaval are surrounded by high human population.
Creation of the corridor would lead to conflict in other regions, while reducing roadkills. There is a need to secure habitats,” said a senior forest official, adding that discussions are being held and stretches identified to create long continuous wildlife movement corridors.
The traditional path of elephant movement around Bengaluru connected Bannerghatta, BM Kaval, Mysuru highway via villages and adventure sports centre, Savandurga, Manchanbele, Tumakuru and Sira. This was part of the traditional elephant corridor connecting Tamil Nadu, Hosur, Bannerghatta National Park, Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, MM Hills, Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves and further.
The official said an elephant corridor does not merely mean securing elephant movement, but help for all wildlife species. It helps protect forest patches and addresses conflicts. Increased urbanisation has led to loss of these corridors and thus small pathways are being created. But the question now is what next, and discussions are on with the state government on this, the official added.