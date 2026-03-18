Karnataka gets respite from soaring temperature

BENGALURU: Karnataka received the season’s first mango showers on Monday and Tuesday, also called pre-monsoon showers. Rain and hailstones were reported from most parts of the state. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have forecast that this weather will continue for the next couple of days. The reason is not just the local heating effect but also because of the formation of systems.

A yellow alert has also been sounded for the next two days in some regions, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Udupi, Hassan, Mandya, Ramanagara and Dakshina Kannada.

As per IMD data, a trough in easterlies runs 1.5km above mean sea level, and a trough from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar across south interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu, which is 0.9km above mean sea level. There is also a trough from southwest Bay of Bengal off north Sri Lankan coast to Comorin, at 3.1km above mean sea level.