Karnataka gets respite from soaring temperature

BENGALURU: Karnataka received the season’s first mango showers on Monday and Tuesday, also called pre-monsoon showers. Rain and hailstones were reported from most parts of the state. India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have forecast that this weather will continue for the next couple of days. The reason is not just the local heating effect but also because of the formation of systems.
A yellow alert has also been sounded for the next two days in some regions, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Tumakuru, Udupi, Hassan, Mandya, Ramanagara and Dakshina Kannada.
As per IMD data, a trough in easterlies runs 1.5km above mean sea level, and a trough from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar across south interior Karnataka and interior Tamil Nadu, which is 0.9km above mean sea level. There is also a trough from southwest Bay of Bengal off north Sri Lankan coast to Comorin, at 3.1km above mean sea level.
“Under the influence of these systems and local heating effect, it will rain in most parts of the state for the next three days. Some regions will also experience hailstorms, however the locations will keep changing. These are the first pre-monsoon showers of the year, which are also called as mango showers,” senior IMD scientist CS Patil said.
He said it is not early onset of pre-monsoon showers. Some locations start receiving rain because of local convection. At present, the intensity of rain is less. Strong gusty winds at a speed of 40-50kmph have also been forecast for parts of north and south interior Karnataka, he added.
The IMD has forecast rain, coupled with thundershowers for the next couple of days over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Vijayanagara and Ballari.