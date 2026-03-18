Karnataka targets $454 billion digital economy by 2031

BENGALURU: CEO of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Sanjeev Gupta said Karnataka’s digital economy has been able to achieve a target of around $159billion. “We have taken a very conservative target of $329billion to be achieved by 2031-32, but have also set a stretch target of $454billion which can be achieved with everybody’s cooperation from the industry.”

He announced this during the annual meet of KDEM, presenting their achievements for the year 2025-26. He explained, “India’s GDP is $3.9billion and Karnataka’s GDP is $345billion. We are growing at about 8.5 per cent, and are expected to grow at 10 per cent going forward. Various sectors, including IT, biotechnology and ITES, contribute to the digital economy. Karnataka contributes around $165billion dollars towards IT exports. We need 1.9x growth going forward for the next five years. Today, the IT industry is worth $17billion and we are looking at around $24billion in 2031. The Electronic System Design & Manufacturing is a growing sector.”

On startups in the state, he said, “We have the highest number of startups in India, over 45,000, and in the next 4 to 5 years, biotechnology startups can contribute over $80billion.”

Going Beyond Bengaluru

In an important development, Tsuyo, a private company contributing to the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, is setting up its plant in Dharwad at a cost of Rs 250 crore— setting an example of going Beyond Bengaluru. This will further provide employment to lakhs of youngsters in Hubballi, Dharwad and Belagavi districts.