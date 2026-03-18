No shortage, says Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that there was no shortage of medicines in government hospitals across the state. He said that the tender process for purchasing medicines has been relaxed and that 80% of the medicines were purchased directly.

Opposition members Dr Dhanjaya Sarji and Pratap Simha Nayak, during the half-an-hour discussion in the Council on Tuesday complained that even cold, cough and anti-infective drugs were not available in government hospitals. People are losing faith in government hospitals, and the non-availability of medicines is doing more harm; it takes great effort to instil faith back, the members said and demanded action from the government.

LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy pointing out the purchase of anti-rabies vaccine, said that while it was supplied for Rs 201 for other states, the Karnataka government purchased it for Rs 282. He alleged that drug officers, in collusion with agents, were involved in the purchase of drugs and that it was a big scam.