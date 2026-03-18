Three Belagavi pilgrims killed in Andhra road accident while returning from Srisailam

BELAGAVI: In a tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh, three pilgrims from Belagavi lost their lives while returning after their visit to the revered Srisailam Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga shrine on Monday night.

The accident occurred near Kambal village in Markapur district when the victims were on their way back after completing their pilgrimage. The deceased have been identified as Ajit Satwar (28), Alka Shinde (60), and Gaurav Shah (40), all residents of Yaksamba in Chikodi taluk.

According to preliminary reports, a group of 14 people from Yaksamba had travelled in a Cruiser vehicle to Srisailam for darshan at the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple. While returning home, their vehicle reportedly collided with a truck, leading to the fatal mishap.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the instant death of three occupants, while several others sustained injuries. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Andhra Pradesh, where they are currently undergoing treatment.