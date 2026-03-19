Belagavi man poisons 15-day-old daughter to death

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident, a 15-day-old infant was allegedly poisoned to death by her father in Ukkad village of Belagavi district. The grieving mother accused her husband, Bhimaraya, of administering poison to their newborn daughter. The infant had been born just two weeks ago.

According to family members, Bhimaraya had come to visit the baby when the incident occurred. They alleged that he brought a small tube and used it to feed a poisonous substance to the child. Soon after, he fled the scene, raising strong suspicion.

Tension prevailed outside the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), where the family staged a protest with the infant’s body, demanding justice and immediate action against the accused.