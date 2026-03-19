Karnataka

Belagavi man poisons 15-day-old daughter to death

Family members alleged that the accused brought a small tube and used it to feed a poisonous substance to the child.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(File Photo | ANI)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BELAGAVI: In a shocking incident, a 15-day-old infant was allegedly poisoned to death by her father in Ukkad village of Belagavi district. The grieving mother accused her husband, Bhimaraya, of administering poison to their newborn daughter. The infant had been born just two weeks ago.

According to family members, Bhimaraya had come to visit the baby when the incident occurred. They alleged that he brought a small tube and used it to feed a poisonous substance to the child. Soon after, he fled the scene, raising strong suspicion.

Tension prevailed outside the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), where the family staged a protest with the infant’s body, demanding justice and immediate action against the accused.

poisonous substance
father kills daughter

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