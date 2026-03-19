Deve Gowda slams Mallikarjun Kharge, says he 'divorced' Congress as it was 'forced marriage'

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda, albeit in a subtle way, hit back at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Kharge over the latter’s reported light- hearted comment on the former in his absence in the Upper House.

“He made a light-hearted comment in Parliament about me having been in love with them (Congress) but married Modi Ji (BJP) eventually. He also said he did not know the reason as to why I did so. If I were to respond to my friend in the same language of marriage, I would like to say that I was in a forced marriage with the Congress but had to divorce them because it was an abusive relationship,” Deve Gowda posted on social media platform X.

Gowda said he was not present as he had to leave for Bengaluru to attend Ugadi celebrations back home.