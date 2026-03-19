Group A, B officers recruitment through KPSC every year: Karnataka Revenue Min Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the government is prepared to notify recruitment of gazetted probationary officers (Group A&B) through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) every year, by adopting the best practices of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to check alleged malpractices and litigations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had held a meeting with the chief secretary, Finance department and DPAR to bring in reforms, he informed.
Gowda said KPSC faces more litigation as recruitments are usually notified once in four years, and unsuccessful youth move court due to the age bar to appear for consecutive examinations.
KPSC will be consulted and a specific date fixed to conduct examinations on the UPSC model, he added.
“Though it would be challenging, a calendar for five years of examinations will be issued in advance by forecasting vacancies, following the Finance department’s in-principle approval and departments furnishing information to DPAR for filling Group C vacancies,” he stated.
He was replying to a debate in the House over alleged corruption and irregularities in the recruitment to 384 posts (2023-24) by KPSC, for which results of Mains examination were announced on March 2, 2026. “The government has taken the debate over irregularities seriously, KPSC has to take note of the severe disenchantment expressed by the House,” he stated.
Addressing the concerns of opposition BJP that KPSC, with 18 members, gives scope for more corruption, Gowda informed that it cannot be reduced until their tenure ends, and the numbers get automatically reduced to eight by May 2027.
In order to bring in more reforms, the Karnataka Public Service Commission (Conduct of Business and Additional Functions) (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed but presidential assent is pending. The Centre raised objections for removing the mandatory provision to consult the Commission when changing rules, as it will be a blow to the autonomous body. “We will withdraw it from the Bill and write to the Centre again. If the Bill gets assent, it will help bring reforms such as 50 per cent quorum to pass a resolution in KPSC, and appointment of joint controller of examinations,” he explained.
Minister says no to re-exam Gowda asserted that re-examination of mains for recruitment of gazetted probationers cannot be done only on the basis of suspicion that about 11 who wrote the examination in the same hall made the cut for viva voce.
After verifying CCTV footage, KPCC filed a report that no malpractices had taken place, and the 11 successful candidates were not related to each other and came from different districts.
“Re-exam at the interview stage will drag recruitment for two years and affect the 5,800 who had written the exam, and age relaxation will also have to be given,” he said. The government will set up a House Committee of all party legislators to give suggestions for more reforms in the Karnataka Public Service Commission.