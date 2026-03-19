Group A, B officers recruitment through KPSC every year: Karnataka Revenue Min Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday informed the Assembly that the government is prepared to notify recruitment of gazetted probationary officers (Group A&B) through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) every year, by adopting the best practices of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to check alleged malpractices and litigations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had held a meeting with the chief secretary, Finance department and DPAR to bring in reforms, he informed.

Gowda said KPSC faces more litigation as recruitments are usually notified once in four years, and unsuccessful youth move court due to the age bar to appear for consecutive examinations.

KPSC will be consulted and a specific date fixed to conduct examinations on the UPSC model, he added.

“Though it would be challenging, a calendar for five years of examinations will be issued in advance by forecasting vacancies, following the Finance department’s in-principle approval and departments furnishing information to DPAR for filling Group C vacancies,” he stated.

He was replying to a debate in the House over alleged corruption and irregularities in the recruitment to 384 posts (2023-24) by KPSC, for which results of Mains examination were announced on March 2, 2026. “The government has taken the debate over irregularities seriously, KPSC has to take note of the severe disenchantment expressed by the House,” he stated.